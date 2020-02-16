Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

