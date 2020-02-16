Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $12.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.
Shares of CPRX opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,878,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,244,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 968,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
