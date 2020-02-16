Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $12.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,878,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,244,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 968,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

