Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 236,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,199. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,559 shares of company stock valued at $206,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSLT. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

