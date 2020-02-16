Cascend Securities Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Cascend Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.18.

NVIDIA stock opened at $289.79 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $294.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

