Carry Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.73 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Carry has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.06313337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005200 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,864,732,626 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

