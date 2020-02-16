Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.34. 241,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,711. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.25. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

