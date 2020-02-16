CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5-159.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.23 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $9.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,765,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In other news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $1,409,306.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,208 shares in the company, valued at $102,528,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,517 shares of company stock worth $27,319,028 over the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.