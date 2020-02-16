CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $2,968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,260.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,517 shares of company stock valued at $27,319,028. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.