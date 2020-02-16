CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million.
Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $45.25.
CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
