CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CareDx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $26.67 on Friday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

