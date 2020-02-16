Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CATM. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

CATM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 542,580 shares. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

