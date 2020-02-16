Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 484,438 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

