Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOS. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.98. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

