Callaway Golf’s (ELY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE:ELY opened at $19.46 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.