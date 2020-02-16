Callaway Golf’s (ELY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.
NYSE:ELY opened at $19.46 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.
In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
