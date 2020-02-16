Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 191,954 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 175,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 515,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

