Calian Group Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Calian Group stock opened at C$46.65 on Friday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$29.14 and a twelve month high of C$47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $375.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Calian Group will post 2.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.80, for a total value of C$221,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,269.60. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.52, for a total transaction of C$113,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,659 shares in the company, valued at C$641,704.68. Insiders sold a total of 19,634 shares of company stock worth $761,168 over the last quarter.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

