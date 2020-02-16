CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.01. CAIXABANK/ADR shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 73,669 shares.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

