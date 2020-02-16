Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CSTE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,256 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

