Burst Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Burst has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $50,312.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex and Coinroom.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,082,558,447 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

