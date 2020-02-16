BTIG Research Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $41.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. NMI has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $333,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,063. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NMI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NMI by 37.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

