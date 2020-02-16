Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE BC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

