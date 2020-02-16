Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider Sells $21,500.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David C. Gray sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.