Brokerages Set WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) PT at $8.80

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 186,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

