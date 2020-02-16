Brokerages Set IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Target Price at GBX 690.67

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 688.50 ($9.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get IG Group alerts:

LON IGG traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 676.60 ($8.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 682.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 633.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.