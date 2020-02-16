Brokerages Set $19.75 Target Price for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 63,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,285. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $490.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

