Brokerages Set $19.00 Target Price for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LIZI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phoenix Tree an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

LIZI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 72,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Phoenix Tree has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.25.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

