Brokerages Expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Msci posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Msci stock traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.56. 568,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average is $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. Msci has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $322.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

