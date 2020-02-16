Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.33). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

