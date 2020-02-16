Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the highest is $5.62. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $23.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.47 to $24.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $26.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.85 and a 200 day moving average of $298.87. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

