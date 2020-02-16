Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will post $263.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.81 million to $273.30 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $265.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 6,153,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

