Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $2.05. Stryker posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $69,856,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,551.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $221.54 on Thursday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average of $211.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

