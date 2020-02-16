Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.