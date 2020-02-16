Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

