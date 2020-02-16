Brokerages Anticipate Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Pacira Biosciences posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Pacira Biosciences stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 600,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $51,908.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,930. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.