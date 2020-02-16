Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $4,184,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 197,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 5,420,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

