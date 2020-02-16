Brokerages Anticipate Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.33). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,321,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 1,152,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 1,024.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 328.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.