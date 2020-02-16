Brokerages Anticipate Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.33). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Embraer.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.