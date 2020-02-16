Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.00. Atlantica Yield reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantica Yield.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth $31,268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after buying an additional 856,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2,199.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 742,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 81.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,202,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 538,400 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AY opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

