Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,099. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

