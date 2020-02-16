Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 210,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brink’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BCO stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

