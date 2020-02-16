Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% (Approx $2.226-2.268 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.11-4.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $172.32. 638,892 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $119.69 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

