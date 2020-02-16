Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bridgford Foods from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

