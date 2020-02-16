BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $74,560.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $440,761.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $440,176.59.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.65 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

