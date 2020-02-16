Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.23, approximately 109,222 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 37,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

