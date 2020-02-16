Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,258 shares of company stock worth $26,471,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,621,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. 616,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Boston Properties has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $147.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

