BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9750-10075 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.85-4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,008,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,080. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

