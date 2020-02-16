Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.84. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 289,364 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $8.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.62.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.