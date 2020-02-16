Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
