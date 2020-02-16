BOOM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,125.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $11,125.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.02831459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00233662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00146207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021814 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,503,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,069,204 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

