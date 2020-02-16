Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $367.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $321.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.74, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.33 and its 200 day moving average is $349.11. Boeing has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $4,615,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

