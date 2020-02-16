Blucora’s (BCOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Blucora has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 139,683 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.