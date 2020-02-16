Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.54. 1,186,113 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

