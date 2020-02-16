Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $21,825.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00020334 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,552,236 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

